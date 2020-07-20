Police identify man found fatally shot in building in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot early Monday in the 5400 block of Delmar Boulevard, authorities said.

Martisse Weathersby, 36, of the 700 block of Westgate Avenue, was found inside a building at about 2:15 a.m. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Police said they don't know the man's name.

That stretch of Delmar Boulevard is the dividing line between the DeBaliviere Place and the Visitation Park neighborhoods.

St. Louis police Officer Michelle Woodling said the homicide on Delmar was the 135th homicide of the year. This time last year, there were 105 homicides.

Updated at 10 p.m. Monday with victim's identification.