Police identify man found fatally shot in Hamilton Heights neighborhood Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified the man they found shot to death on Tuesday night in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

The victim's name is Keith Damarco Boyd, 24, of the 6400 block of Wellsmar Avenue.

Police were responding to calls of a shooting on Tuesday at 10:15 p.m when they found Boyd dead on the ground in the 1400 block of Hodiamont Avenue.

Police said they have no suspects as of Friday.