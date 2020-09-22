Police identify man found fatally shot in North Hampton residence

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified the man fatally shot in the head early Monday morning at a St. Louis residence.
About 5:30 a.m., 30-year-old James Pace was found at a home in the 5200 block of Parker Avenue.
Police were initially called to for a report of a burglary/shooting. Pace was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a second person, a 71-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.
The scene was in the city's North Hampton neighborhood.
Homicide is investigating the incident.
Updated at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday with more information.
