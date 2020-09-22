 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify man found fatally shot in North Hampton residence
0 comments

Police identify man found fatally shot in North Hampton residence

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified the man fatally shot in the head early Monday morning at a St. Louis residence. 

About 5:30 a.m., 30-year-old James Pace was found at a home in the 5200 block of Parker Avenue.

Police were initially called to for a report of a burglary/shooting. Pace was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a second person, a 71-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. 

The scene was in the city's North Hampton neighborhood.

Homicide is investigating the incident. 

Updated at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday with more information. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports