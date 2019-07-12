ST. LOUIS • A man found fatally shot Wednesday in a vacant building here has been identified.
Calvin Hayes, 44, of the 3600 block of Selena, was found dead with gunshot wounds about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in a vacant residence less than two miles away in the 3100 block of Meramec Street, police said.
A person in the block found Hayes' body and caught the attention of a patrolling officer just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Police did not release more details.
St. Louis Police ask anyone with information about the man's death to call investigators at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
St. Louis officials last year launched a campaign to demolish hundreds of the city's vacant properties, which are considered unsafe and contributors to criminal activity. So far this year, 253 publicly funded demolitions have been completed — with a goal of more than 700 by year-end.