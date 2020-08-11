Police identify man found shot dead in car in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man shot dead in a car in south St. Louis has been identified as 25-year-old Jerald Massey, authorities said Tuesday.

Massey was gunned down about 2 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Mount Pleasant Street, near Interstate 55.

He was found dead inside a vehicle. Massey lived in the 4100 block of Metaxa Lane in unincorporated south St. Louis County.

Police said they have no suspect in Massey's death.

Before his death, St. Louis police said the city has had at least 162 homicides this year, compared to 120 by the same period last year — a 35% increase.

The Mount Pleasant neighborhood has seen a 5% drop in crime in the last six months, compared to the same time last year.

