Police identify man found shot to death in south St. Louis

UPDATED at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday with the name of the man who was killed.

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified a person fatally shot a day earlier in a yard in south St. Louis as a 36-year-old man.

The body of Eric Gardner was found about 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Tholozan Avenue. He had been shot several times and died at the scene.

Gardner lived in the same block of Tholozan but it wasn't clear if he was shot in the yard of his home.

Police had no suspects.

That block of Tholozan is in the Tower Grove South neighborhood, where total reported crime is down about 10 percent from the same six-month period last year.

St. Louis has had 68 homicides so far this year, compared to 49 at the same time a year ago.

