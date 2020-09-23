Police identify man found shot to death in vehicle at Spanish Lake Park

UPDATED at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday with name of the victim.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Wednesday identified a man who was found shot to death inside a vehicle at Spanish Lake Park.

The homicide victim was Thomas Wiggins, 31, of the 100 block of Roderick Drive in Glasgow Village.

Police say they got a call about 5 p.m. Tuesday for shots fired near the 12500 block of Spanish Pond Road. Wiggins was found sitting in a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was northeast of Bellefontaine Road and Interstate 270.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.