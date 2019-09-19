ST. LOUIS • Police on Thursday released the name of a man who was slain seven months ago in St. Louis.
The victim is Ralph Edwards, 58, of the 9800 block of Lilac Drive in the city of Riverview.
At noon on Feb. 8, Edwards was found shot to death in an alley in the 4900 block of Wabada Avenue, in St. Louis' Kingsway East neighborhood.
Police said they don't know who killed Edwards. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
St. Louis Police Officer Michelle Woodling said the delay in releasing Edwards' name was due to the department's public information office only recently being told that Edwards' relatives had been notified of his death.