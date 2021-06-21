Police identify man gunned down in drive-by shooting in Hazelwood

HAZELWOOD — A man gunned down in a drive-by shooting last week was identified by police Monday as Ervin Costello of St. Louis.

Costello, 33, was fatally injured in a double shooting about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 8400 block of Latty Avenue, Hazelwood police Capt. Andy Eagan said.

A 19-year-old woman was also shot and suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Eagan said.

The two were hit by gunfire as they walked on Latty Avenue. Police said a car pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire. Latty is southeast of the intersection of Interstate 270 and Interstate 170.

Costello died at a hospital. He lived in the 4100 block of Clara Place in St. Louis.

Hazelwood police asked the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to handle the investigation. As of Monday, police had made no arrests in the case.

The squad typically spends five days on an investigation, unless its board grants an extension.

Police have not released information about suspects or a description of the car involved.

