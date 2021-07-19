 Skip to main content
Police identify man in motorized wheelchair killed in Jennings hit-and-run
Police identify man in motorized wheelchair killed in Jennings hit-and-run

JENNINGS — Police on Monday identified a man killed when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while trying to cross Halls Ferry Road in his motorized wheelchair.

Melvin Steward, 69, was crossing the road on the block where he lived, the 9400 block of Halls Ferry Road in Jennings, about 9:30 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a vehicle, according to St. Louis County police. 

The vehicle then fled the scene. 

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 636-529-8210. Or, those who wish to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers online or at 1-866-371-8477. 

