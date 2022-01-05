Police identify man killed by gunfire in Downtown West on New Year's Eve

ST. LOUIS — A man killed by gunfire on New Year's Eve in the Downtown West neighborhood has been identified as 31-year-old Pierreion Frizell.

Police said Frizell was fatally shot in the head late Friday in the area of North 15th and Locust streets. He was found on a sidewalk near the 400 block of North 15th Street just before 10:15 p.m. He died shortly after officers arrived.

The shooting is being handled as a homicide. Police said they had no suspects.

Frizell lived in the 3600 block of Lindell Boulevard.

