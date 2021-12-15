Police identify man killed by officers in Ferguson

FERGUSON — St. Louis County police identified the man shot the killed by officers Sunday night as 35-year-old Jeremi Moore of St. Louis.

Moore was killed after police say he fired shots at officers Sunday near the intersection of Tiffin and South Marguerite avenues in Ferguson.

Moore lived in the 3500 block of North Newstead Avenue in St. Louis. His relatives could not be reached for comment.

Two St. Louis County police officers and two officers from the North County Police Cooperative fired shots, although police haven't said how many shots were fired in all or which officer fired the fatal shot.

Police also haven't said how many shots they think Moore fired at officers. "At least one of the fired cartridge casings at the scene was confirmed as having been fired from the handgun recovered from Jeremi Moore," county police Sgt. Tracy Panus said in an email to reporters Wednesday.