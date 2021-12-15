Police identify man killed by officers in Ferguson

FERGUSON — St. Louis County police identified the man shot the killed by officers Sunday night as 35-year-old Jeremi Moore of St. Louis.
Moore was killed after police say he fired shots at officers Sunday near the intersection of Tiffin and South Marguerite avenues in Ferguson.
Moore lived in the 3500 block of North Newstead Avenue in St. Louis. His relatives could not be reached for comment.
Two St. Louis County police officers and two officers from the North County Police Cooperative fired shots, although police haven't said how many shots were fired in all or which officer fired the fatal shot.
Police also haven't said how many shots they think Moore fired at officers. "At least one of the fired cartridge casings at the scene was confirmed as having been fired from the handgun recovered from Jeremi Moore," county police Sgt. Tracy Panus said in an email to reporters Wednesday.
The incident began around 6:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Beacon Avenue and Carson Road when Ferguson police got a call about a man with a weapon, Ferguson police Chief Frank McCall Jr. said. When Ferguson officers arrived, they saw the man but he ran off, McCall said.
The officers spotted him again and "two rounds were fired at the officers," McCall said in a statement. The officers was unhurt and did not return fire, the chief added. Ferguson issued an “officer in need of aid” call, and officers from area police agencies rushed to help. They included officers from the St. Louis County Police Department and the North County Police Cooperative.
As police searched the area for the gunman, four officers saw him in the 600 block of Tiffin about 8:30 p.m., police said. “The suspect began firing at the officers,” and they shot and killed him, Panus said earlier this week.