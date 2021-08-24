Police identify man killed by Webster Groves homeowner

WEBSTER GROVES — The man fatally shot by a homeowner 11 days ago has been identified as a 43-year-old homeless man, Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis said.

Curtis told the Post-Dispatch that the victim is Brian A. Vazquez. He was identified through fingerprints at the medical examiner's office.

Authorities believe Vazquez was homeless. Police said the delay in releasing his name is that they were having trouble finding relatives to notify first.

Police haven't said what Vazquez was doing at the home or how he got there.

Vazquez was shot Aug. 13 at a home in the 1400 block of Grant Road. Police said they were called at 2:51 a.m. about a "burglary in progress." Police were told that an intruder had come into the home from a rear door.

The homeowner confronted him with a shotgun, ordered him to get out and shot him when he wouldn’t leave, police have said. Vazquez died at a hospital.

Police haven’t made an arrest. A couple in their late 40s live at the home. A man who answered the door a week ago declined to talk to a reporter.

Curtis said detectives with Webster Groves expect to present their findings about the shooting to the St. Louis County prosecutor later this week.

