Police identify man killed in confrontation with Cardinal Glennon hospital security guard

UPDATED at 9:50 a.m. Thursday with name of man who died

ST. LOUIS — A security guard at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital early Wednesday morning shot and killed a man who had rammed the guard with his car, according to St. Louis police.

Police said the guard was investigating two people in a red Kia that were on the hospital lot in the 1400 block of South Grand Boulevard about 1:10 a.m.

The Kia then struck the guard, throwing him to the ground, and the guard fired gunshots into the car, according to police.

The Kia then struck a parked car in the lot. The driver of the Kia ran from the car, but was found in the street about two blocks south of the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police on Thursday identified him as 32-year-old Anthony Smith of the 5500 block of Alcott Avenue.

A 26-year-old female passenger of the Kia also attempted to run from the scene, but was taken into custody, St. Louis police said.

Police later forwarded charges for the woman to prosecutors, but she had not yet been charged as of 4:20 p.m.