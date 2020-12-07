 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify man killed in Country Club Hills shooting
0 comments

Police identify man killed in Country Club Hills shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS — Police on Monday identified a man killed in a fatal shooting last week.

St. Louis County police said Diaryo'n Sands, 30, of the 5500 block of Sunbury Avenue in Country Club Hills, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound inside a residence on that block. Police were called about 5:35 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

After Country Club Hills police requested help with the investigation, the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons stepped in and is now leading the investigation, a police spokesman said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators, or provide information anonymously via CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477, with the possibility of a reward.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports