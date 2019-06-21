ST. LOUIS • Police on Friday identified the man killed this week in a one-vehicle crash in North St. Louis near the riverfront.
Daniel Murphy, 24, of St. Louis, was fatally injured about 3 p.m. Wednesday near Carrie Avenue and Hall Street.
Murphy was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix south on Hall Street when he lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic, police say. The car hit a utility pole. Murphy was trapped in the vehicle and had to be rescued, officials say.
Murphy, of the 600 block of Fremont Street in St. Louis, was pronounced dead at a hospital, St. Louis police said.
Carrie & Hall St - Singular vehicle MVA w/person trapped. #Rescue/extrication underway. Additional resources responding. #STLCity #EMS pic.twitter.com/z2iFa2qgIp— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) June 19, 2019
