ST. LOUIS • Police on Friday identified the man killed this week in a one-vehicle crash in North St. Louis near the riverfront. 

Daniel Murphy, 24, of St. Louis, was fatally injured about 3 p.m. Wednesday near Carrie Avenue and Hall Street. 

Murphy was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix south on Hall Street when he lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic, police say. The car hit a utility pole. Murphy was trapped in the vehicle and had to be rescued, officials say.

Murphy, of the 600 block of Fremont Street in St. Louis, was pronounced dead at a hospital, St. Louis police said. 

