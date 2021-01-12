Police identify man killed in crash on Hall Street in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hall Street last month.

Timothy Chatman, 55, died in the crash about 8 a.m. on Dec. 15 in the 8800 block of Hall Street. Chatman lived in the 4100 block of St. Louis Avenue.

Chatman was a passenger in a 2013 Volkswagen Passat that lost control on the wet or icy road, police said. The Passat was traveling south on Hall Street when it slid into oncoming traffic, hitting a tractor-trailer head-on.

The northbound 2019 Freightliner was driven by a 54-year-old man.

Chatman died at the scene. The driver of the Passat, a 22-year-old woman, and two other passengers were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.