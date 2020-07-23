Police identify man killed in crash that injured 6 in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a man killed Monday evening after a two-vehicle crash at North Vandeventer and West Bell avenues.

Dejuan Linear, 23, of St. Louis, was killed in the crash on the edge of the Vandeventer and Grand Center neighborhoods in the city. 

Linear was a passenger in a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis that was heading west on West Bell about 8:45 p.m. Monday, police said. 

That vehicle then collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling south on Vandeventer, and Linear was thrown out of the vehicle, police said. 

Six other people, including a 4-year-old girl, were injured in the crash, but were considered stable. 

