Police identify man killed in crash with semitrailer downtown

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified a 33-year-old man killed earlier this month when he crashed a truck into the back of a semitrailer downtown.

Kevin Ruck, of Marthasville, was driving north on South Fourth Street near Spruce Street around 10:25 p.m. Feb. 10 when he hit the back of a semitrailer that was preparing to back into the dock at the Tums building, police said.

Ruck's vehicle, a 2010 Toyota Tundra, caught fire, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the semitrailer, a 63-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash was still under investigation Monday, police said.

