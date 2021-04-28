Police identify man killed in double shooting at St. Louis market

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified the man who was killed in a double shooting Monday night at a market in the Vandeventer neighborhood.

Keon Barnes, 19, was fatally shot about 7 p.m. Monday at Martin's Market, at 4324 Martin Luther King Drive. He died at the scene.

Barnes lived in the 1400 block of Flicker Drive in Florissant.

A 13-year-old boy was also shot but survived. He was stable at a hospital, police said. Authorities did not release his medical condition.

Both victims were found inside the market.

Police had no suspects.