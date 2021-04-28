 Skip to main content
Police identify man killed in double shooting at St. Louis market
Police identify man killed in double shooting at St. Louis market

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified the man who was killed in a double shooting Monday night at a market in the Vandeventer neighborhood.

Keon Barnes, 19, was fatally shot about 7 p.m. Monday at Martin's Market, at 4324 Martin Luther King Drive. He died at the scene.

Barnes lived in the 1400 block of Flicker Drive in Florissant.

A 13-year-old boy was also shot but survived. He was stable at a hospital, police said. Authorities did not release his medical condition.

Both victims were found inside the market.

Police had no suspects.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
