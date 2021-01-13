Police identify man killed in double shooting in Hyde Park neighborhood

UPDATED on Wednesday with the name of the man who died.

ST. LOUIS — A double shooting left one man dead Tuesday in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Florissant Avenue.

Marcus Davis, 27, died at the scene, police said. Davis lived in the same block of North Florissant.

Davis and a 19-year-old man were found shot inside a residence. The teenager was taken to a hospital. His condition was not released.

One of the victims was shot in the neck, the other in the chest, police said.

No other details were released by police.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.