Police identify man killed in double shooting in Hyde Park neighborhood
UPDATED on Wednesday with the name of the man who died.

ST. LOUIS — A double shooting left one man dead Tuesday in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Florissant Avenue.

Marcus Davis, 27, died at the scene, police said. Davis lived in the same block of North Florissant.

Davis and a 19-year-old man were found shot inside a residence. The teenager was taken to a hospital. His condition was not released.

One of the victims was shot in the neck, the other in the chest, police said.

No other details were released by police.

