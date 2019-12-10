ST. LOUIS — The man slain in a double shooting in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood was identified Tuesday as Antonio Boyd, 52.
Boyd was shot about 12:10 p.m. Monday in front of a home in the 2500 block of West Palm Street, the same block where he lived. He died at the scene.
A second man, 51, also was shot. Police said he was stable at a hospital. His medical condition was not released.
Boyd's body, hidden behind a police screen, was in the front yard of a home. Several of the surrounding buildings appeared to be vacant and abandoned. Police placed evidence markers near bullet casings scattered around a car.
Police said they don't know who killed Boyd. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.