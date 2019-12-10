Subscribe for 99¢

ST. LOUIS — The man slain in a double shooting in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood was identified Tuesday as Antonio Boyd, 52.

Boyd was shot about 12:10 p.m. Monday in front of a home in the 2500 block of West Palm Street, the same block where he lived. He died at the scene.

A second man, 51, also was shot. Police said he was stable at a hospital. His medical condition was not released.

Boyd's body, hidden behind a police screen, was in the front yard of a home. Several of the surrounding buildings appeared to be vacant and abandoned. Police placed evidence markers near bullet casings scattered around a car.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Police said they don't know who killed Boyd. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.




Tags

View comments