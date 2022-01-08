Police identify man killed in double shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Saturday identified a man killed in a double shooting Thursday in St. Louis.
The victim is identified as Marcus Wren, 30, of the 3700 block of Meramec Street.
Wren was fatally shot about 7:20 p.m. Thursday night in the 5800 block of Lotus Avenue, according to a police report.
Police responding to a shooting call in the block were told that Wren had been taken to a hospital by private conveyance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A second man who had been shot in the arm was found a short time later inside a vehicle, police said. Paramedics transported the man to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.
Police did not release more details.
Homicide detectives asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the division directly at 314-444-5371.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward.
Nassim Benchaabane
Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.
