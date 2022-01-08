 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police identify man killed in double shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police on Saturday identified a man killed in a double shooting Thursday in St. Louis.

The victim is identified as Marcus Wren, 30, of the 3700 block of Meramec Street. 

Wren was fatally shot about 7:20 p.m. Thursday night in the 5800 block of Lotus Avenue, according to a police report. 

Police responding to a shooting call in the block were told that Wren had been taken to a hospital by private conveyance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

A second man who had been shot in the arm was found a short time later inside a vehicle, police said. Paramedics transported the man to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.

Police did not release more details.

Homicide detectives asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the division directly at 314-444-5371. 

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward. 

