Police identify man killed in double shooting in St. Louis

UPDATED with name of man who died and other details

ST. LOUIS — One man was killed in a double shooting Sunday afternoon in St. Louis' Mark Twain neighborhood, police said.

Chris Brown, 20, was found dead about 3 p.m. inside a vehicle in the 4900 block of Rosalie Street. The residential block is near Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Another man, 21, was found nearby after being shot in the torso. He was taken to a hospital, where police said he was stable.

Police said the men were shot while driving near the 4600 block of West Florissant Avenue. Occupants of another vehicle opened fire. Police have no suspects.

Brown lived in the 9800 block of Dennis Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County.

St. Louis has had 92 homicides this year, compared to 99 this time a year ago.

Detectives at the scene of the shooting were examining a dark red, four-door car in the middle of the street, which is a one-direction roadway that travels north.

The car's rear windshield and rear passenger windows were shattered. Bullet holes riddled the front windshield and driver's side of the car.