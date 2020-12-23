Police identify man killed in downtown St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified a man killed in a weekend double shooting that also left a woman injured.
Dandre Easley, 33, of the 1000 block of North Ninth Street, was found dead inside a car on Washington Avenue near Sixth Street, police said.
A 20-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
No other information was provided by authorities.
Rachel Rice
