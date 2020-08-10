Police identify man killed in fatal fire last month in Baden

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified the victim of a fatal fire last month in the city's Baden neighborhood.

Wendell Henderson, 59, of the 800 block of Wall Street, was found dead about 11:30 p.m. July 9. Fire crews extinguished flames at a home in the 800 block of Canaan Avenue, then found Henderson inside. Officials said at the time Henderson died of smoke inhalation.

Eleven days after Henderson died, police charged his neighbor, 28-year-old Joseph Perkins, of the 800 block of Canaan Avenue, with second-degree murder and first-degree arson in connection with the deadly blaze.

A witness told police she saw Perkins set the fire, according to court documents. Police also said Perkins admitted to setting the fire.

Perkins said he and Henderson had gotten into an argument and he set the fire with Henderson trapped inside, police said in court documents. Henderson remains jailed without bond. His next court date is set for Aug. 25.

Both Henderson and Perkins lived near the two-family dwelling where the fatal fire was set, but the building is not listed as either of their home addresses.

Police did not indicate why Henderson was just identified Monday as the victim.