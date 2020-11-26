Police identify man killed in front of Northway Market

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified a 37-year-old man killed in a shooting Tuesday night outside Northway Market.

Michael Rhodes, 37, of the 700 block of Allen Avenue, was found on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head at about 10 p.m. The sidewalk was in front of the market, at 5590 West Florissant Avenue.

The scene was on the edge of the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood.

Total reported crime over the past six months in the Walnut Park East neighborhood is down 25% from the same period one year prior. Property crime is down significantly, while the number of violent crimes remained about the same.

Police did not identify any suspects. They ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

