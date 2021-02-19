Police identify man killed in head-on crash on icy Lincoln County highway

UPDATED at 11 a.m. Friday with name of victim, more details.

LINCOLN COUNTY — A man was killed Thursday morning when he lost control of his car on icy Highway 79 and hit another car head-on, authorities said. The driver of the oncoming car was seriously hurt.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the man who died as 44-year-old Roger M. Flerlage of Old Monroe.

The crash occurred about 7:20 a.m. Thursday on the highway south of Highway C, in the area of Old Monroe.

The patrol said Flerlage was driving a 1998 Mazda Protege south on the highway when he lost control on the ice-covered road. His car crossed the center line and hit a northbound 2010 Mazda3. Flerlage died at the scene.

The driver of the northbound car was Steven E. Fryer, 40, of Winfield. Fryer suffered serious injuries and was taken by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.