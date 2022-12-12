 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police identify man killed in highway crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man killed in a rollover highway crash in St. Louis earlier this month was identified Monday as Jerry Brown Jr.

Brown, 45, was driving east on Interstate 44 about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 4. His 1996 Chevrolet Caprice hit a concrete guardrail at Madison Street, near where the highway becomes Interstate 70.

Police said Brown's car rode along the top of the guardrail then became airborne. The car hit a large concrete sewer pipe, then landed on its side.

Brown died at the scene. He lived in the 4300 block of Arco Avenue in St. Louis.

