Police identify man killed in Hillsdale shooting

HILLSDALE — Police on Wednesday identified the man who died in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Hillsdale.

Ronald Zimmerman, 48, of the 3700 block of Salome Avenue in Pine Lawn, was found dead inside a car just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Cherry Avenue.

Zimmerman had been shot at least once. Medics took him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A second person inside the car was uninjured.

Investigators say two suspects got out of a car, fired into the victim's car, then drove away, police say.

St. Louis County's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation. They ask anyone with information to call police at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

