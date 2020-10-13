 Skip to main content
Police identify man killed in Jennings shooting
JENNINGS — St. Louis County police on Tuesday released the name of a man who died Friday after being found shot inside a car in Jennings. 

Laquinn Jefferson, 32, of the 4500 block of Minnesota Avenue, was found just after noon Friday in the driver's seat of a vehicle at Minnie Avenue and Wilborn Drive.

He died after being taken to a hospital, police said.

Early indications are that he was shot at Wilborn Drive and Emma Avenue, then the vehicle continued until it hit another vehicle. 

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at at 636-529-8210. 

