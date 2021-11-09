 Skip to main content
Police identify man killed in motorcycle accident on Interstate 55
ST. LOUIS — Police have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 55 near South Broadway on Sunday afternoon.

Lester Eitniear, 44, of the 3900 block of Michigan Avenue was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eitniear was riding a 2003 Honda motorcycle northbound on Interstate 55 and attempted to exit, but struck a guardrail and was thrown from the motorcycle. Eitniear landed in the grass embankment on the other side of the guardrail.

The accident is under investigation.

