Police identify man killed in Near North Riverfront shooting

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified a man shot and killed early Monday in St. Louis' Near North Riverfront neighborhood.
The body of Larry Harris, 25, of St. Louis, was discovered about 2 a.m. in the street near the intersection of North Ninth and Brooklyn streets. He had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Police said they have no suspects in the case. Homicide detectives are investigating.
From staff reports
