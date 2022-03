ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified the 72-year-old man found dead this week in his truck after a shooting in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Michael Kelly, of St. Ann, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of North 25th Street, police said.

Kelly is listed as the owner of Prime Mortgage Services Inc., which has its office at 3910 N. 25th Street, according to business records.

His death is still under investigation, police said.