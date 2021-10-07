Police identify man killed in shooting in Dutchtown neighborhood

UPDATED at 9:50 a.m. Thursday with name of victim

ST. LOUIS — A man died after being shot Monday night near the 4200 block of South 38th Street in south St. Louis, police said.

De’Vante Lewis, 28, was found in a front yard just after 8:30 p.m. Monday in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood. Lewis had been shot in the torso. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lewis lived in the 11300 block of Lanett Court, in an unincorporated area of north St. Louis County.

Police said a man is suspected of killing Lewis but they have made no arrests.