Police identify man killed in shooting outside Schnucks warehouse in Kinloch

Story originally published at 9:40 a.m. July 11. Updated on July 12 with the name of the man killed.

KINLOCH —A man died in a hospital after a shooting Saturday evening in the parking lot outside a Schnucks warehouse in Kinloch.

St. Louis County police were called to the area in the 8500 block of Scudder Avenue about 7:30 p.m. and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where we was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified by police Monday as Norman Green, 27, of the 700 block of Thompson Drive in Florissant.

St. Louis County police said in a statement Saturday that a male suspect has been identified. Investigators believe the two men were in an altercation before the shooting, but did not specify what prompted the fight.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 with information on the shooting.

