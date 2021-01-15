Police identify man killed in south St. Louis; suspect critically injured

A man killed Thursday morning in south St. Louis has been identified as 68-year-old Blaine Tabares.

Police said Tabares was found dead about 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 6500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Police were called to a shooting there and found Tabares dead. He lived in the same block of Pennsylvania.

Police said a 39-year-old man is suspected of killing Tabares. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police did not say how the suspect was injured.

No additional details were released by police.