 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify man killed in south St. Louis; suspect critically injured
0 comments

Police identify man killed in south St. Louis; suspect critically injured

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man killed Thursday morning in south St. Louis has been identified as 68-year-old Blaine Tabares.

Police said Tabares was found dead about 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 6500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Police were called to a shooting there and found Tabares dead. He lived in the same block of Pennsylvania.

Police said a 39-year-old man is suspected of killing Tabares. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police did not say how the suspect was injured.

No additional details were released by police.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports