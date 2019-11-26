ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a man killed last week in a double shooting in the 4500 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Robert Baxter, 56, of the 5700 Block of Eagle Valley Drive in north St. Louis County, was one of the two men shot about 10:30 a.m. Friday, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable but critical condition.
The shooting on Martin Luther King, west of North Taylor Avenue, is on the border of the Lewis Place and the Greater Ville neighborhoods of St. Louis.
Police took a woman in for questioning, but no one has been charged in the shooting.