Police identify man killed in St. Louis' Downtown West neighborhood

UPDATED at 2 p.m. Thursday with victim's name

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death late Tuesday in a park area in the 1300 block of Market Street.

Police on Thursday identified the victim as Tariq Redden, 20, of the 17000 block of Old Jamestown Road in unincorporated St. Louis County.

St. Louis police found the man around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The scene is in the city's Downtown West neighborhood.

Police originally said he was shot in Veterans Memorial Park near North 13th and Chestnut streets, which is in the area of Soldiers Memorial. Police later said the homicide was inside Civic Center Park on Market Street.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.