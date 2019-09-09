A motorcyclist killed in a crash Sept. 1 on Interstate 70 was identified Monday as a Bel-Nor man.
Police said the victim was Charles Tompkins, 26, of the 1100 block of Knollwood Drive in Bel-Nor.
Tompkins was heading west on I-70 on a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle. Police said he lost control near Salisbury Street at 12:01 a.m. Sept. 1.
The motorcycle hit the guardrail, and Tompkins was thrown into the grass on the side of the highway. Tompkins died at the scene.
Police didn't say whether he was wearing a helmet and didn't identify the make or model of the motorcycle.