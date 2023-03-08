ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified the man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.
Eddie Johnson III, 30, was killed just before 2:45 p.m. inside an apartment in the 1600 block of Burd Avenue. Police said preliminary investigation indicates he was in a dispute with the mother of his child when the suspects, two men in their 20s, intervened and shot him in the torso.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived on Tennessee Avenue in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.