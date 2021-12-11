Police identify man killed in stabbing in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Saturday identified a man killed in a stabbing earlier this week.

Police identified the man as the man killed as Toran McCoy, 60, of the 1400 block of Ballard Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors in St. Louis County.

McCoy was killed in a stabbing about 8:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of Union Boulevard in north St. Louis, police said. Officers responding to a report of a fatal cutting found McCoy wounded inside a residence. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police had announced Friday that they arrested a woman, 36, suspected of the stabbing and were seeking charges.

But in an email Saturday afternoon, Police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said prosecutors in St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner’s office had declined to charge the woman, “citing self-defense.”

Caldwell did not release more details.

Allison Hawk, a spokeswoman for Gardner’s office, declined comment. Hawk said she could not comment on a pending case.

The Post-Dispatch is withholding the woman’s name because she has not been charged. A probable cause statement was unavailable.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.