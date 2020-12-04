Police identify man killed in triple shooting in Dutchtown neighborhood

Updated at 4:10 p.m. Friday to include victim's ID

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified a man killed one day earlier in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

Tyrone Carter, 25, was shot and killed about 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Bamberger Avenue. Two others, a 28-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were taken to a hospital with injuries suffered in the shooting.

The other two victims' conditions were not available Friday.

Carter lived in the 3800 block of Giles Avenue, just a few block from where the shooting happened.

Investigators examined an area near a courtyard adjacent to several multifamily buildings. A woman arrived at the scene and demanded to know whether her son was OK. Detectives spoke with her and other apparent family members.

Patty Taylor, who lives nearby, said she heard the gunshots.

"It's like the wild wild West," Taylor said of her neighborhood. "People are just savages ... it makes me sad and scared to go out of the house."