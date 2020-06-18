Police identify man killed in two-vehicle crash in north St. Louis

UPDATED at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with victim's name.

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 early Tuesday, police said.

About 3:30 a.m. police received a call for an accident with injuries in the area of I-70 westbound and Carrie Avenue. The man, Vidal Porter, 27, of the 3100 block of Osage St., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu. The other car was a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban.

Police said both vehicles were traveling west on the interstate, approaching Carrie, when they collided. The impact of the collision caused the Malibu to run off the road; the Suburban hit the median.

The driver of the Malibu died at the scene. The occupant or occupants of the Suburban fled before police arrived.

The accident is under investigation.

