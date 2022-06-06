 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police identify man killed in two-vehicle crash in St. Louis County

JENNINGS — A man was thrown from a vehicle and died, and three people were injured, in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in St. Louis County, authorities said.

Police identified the man who died as Samuel Robinson, 20, of the 1700 block of Parker Road in unincorporated North County.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. Saturday at Lewis and Clark Boulevard and St. Cyr Road, in the city of Jennings.

St. Louis County police said Robinson was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox south on Lewis and Clark Boulevard. He struck a 2011 Volvo S40 that was traveling west on St. Cyr Road, turning onto Lewis and Clark.

After the collision, the Equinox rolled several times. Robinson was thrown from the vehicle. He died at a hospital.

His passenger, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Six people were in the Volvo. The driver and one passenger suffered minor injuries but declined treatment. One passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

