Police identify man killed in weekend double shooting in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The man killed in a double shooting over the weekend was identified Monday as John Moore of St. Louis, authorities said.
Moore was one of two men shot just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of Ebert Drive in north St. Louis County.
Moore, 47, died at the scene. The other man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
County police are investigating the case. Police provided no other details of the shooting.
Police said Moore lived in the 4500 block of Oakland Avenue in St. Louis.
