 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify man killed in weekend double shooting in St. Louis County
0 comments

Police identify man killed in weekend double shooting in St. Louis County

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The man killed in a double shooting over the weekend was identified Monday as John Moore of St. Louis, authorities said.

Moore was one of two men shot just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of Ebert Drive in north St. Louis County.

Moore, 47, died at the scene. The other man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

County police are investigating the case. Police provided no other details of the shooting.

Police said Moore lived in the 4500 block of Oakland Avenue in St. Louis.

Crime scene tape
shutterstock.com
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports