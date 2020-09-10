 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify man killed in weekend shooting in St. Louis
0 comments

Police identify man killed in weekend shooting in St. Louis

Subscription sale! $5/5 months

ST. LOUIS — A man who was fatally shot over the weekend in the 5000 block of Cates Avenue was identified Thursday by St. Louis police.

James Jones, 61, of the 5100 block of Cabanne Avenue, was pronounced dead at a hospital after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Saturday.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports