Police identify man killed in weekend shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man who was fatally shot over the weekend in the 5000 block of Cates Avenue was identified Thursday by St. Louis police.
James Jones, 61, of the 5100 block of Cabanne Avenue, was pronounced dead at a hospital after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Saturday.
Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
