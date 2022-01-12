 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police identify man killed in West St. Louis County apartment fire
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police identified the man killed in a large apartment fire near Ballwin Monday as a 50-year-old resident of the complex. 

Corey Haleen died in the fire about 2:45 a.m. in his apartment in Prospect Village, a three-story complex east of Ballwin, according to the West County EMS & Fire Protection District and St. Louis County police. 

Firefighters found Haleen in a top-floor unit at 1325 Prospect Village Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Man dies in apartment fire in west St. Louis County

A firefighter puts water on a possible hot spot in the aftermath of a fatal fire in an apartment in the 1300 block of Prospect Village Lane, in west St. Louis County, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. One man died. No other injuries were reported. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

The complex in unincorporated west St. Louis County is off of South Weidman Road, south of Manchester Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said the fire appears to be accidental. Investigators with the St. Louis area bomb and arson squad were called in, as is protocol anytime someone dies in a fire.

As firefighters were rushing to the complex, they saw flames and smoke. "It was through the roof," Fire Chief Jeff Sadtler of the West County EMS & Fire Protection District said.

Panus said officers who arrived first saw the unit engulfed in flames and couldn't get inside because of the heavy smoke and flames.

Sadtler said firefighters carried one person from the complex and evacuated other residents, but no one else was hurt.

The fire was largely contained to Haleen's unit, but flames extended into a breezeway area. Some other units sustained smoke and water damage.

About 50 firefighters helped fight the two-alarm blaze. In addition to West County EMS & Fire Protection, firefighters came from Metro West, Fenton, Creve Coeur, Kirkwood, Frontenac, Des Peres and Valley Park.

