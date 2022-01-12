Police identify man killed in West St. Louis County apartment fire

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police identified the man killed in a large apartment fire near Ballwin Monday as a 50-year-old resident of the complex.

Corey Haleen died in the fire about 2:45 a.m. in his apartment in Prospect Village, a three-story complex east of Ballwin, according to the West County EMS & Fire Protection District and St. Louis County police.

Firefighters found Haleen in a top-floor unit at 1325 Prospect Village Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The complex in unincorporated west St. Louis County is off of South Weidman Road, south of Manchester Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said the fire appears to be accidental. Investigators with the St. Louis area bomb and arson squad were called in, as is protocol anytime someone dies in a fire.

As firefighters were rushing to the complex, they saw flames and smoke. "It was through the roof," Fire Chief Jeff Sadtler of the West County EMS & Fire Protection District said.

Panus said officers who arrived first saw the unit engulfed in flames and couldn't get inside because of the heavy smoke and flames.