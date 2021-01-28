Police identify man killed inside home in Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Authorities on Thursday identified a man who was gunned down last week in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Louis.

Charles Cann-Hanson, 40, was fatally shot about 11 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of Tennessee Avenue. He was found inside a residence and pronounced dead at the scene.

Cann-Hanson lived in the 5200 block of Tennessee, though police haven't said if the home he died in was his.

Police said they have no suspects.

Total reported crime in the Carondelet neighborhood is down about 4.8% from the same period last year, according to crime statistics. Property crimes and violent crimes are both down. From July to December there were 87 violent crimes, compared to 93 in the same period the previous year.

