Story updated at 5 p.m. Monday with the identity of the victim.
ST. LOUIS • A 52-year-old St. Louis man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon near Beaumont High School, St. Louis police said.
Kerry Charley, 52, was shot about 4 p.m. in the 3600 block of Prairie Avenue, where he lived. A 32-year-old woman was also shot.
Charley was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was stable and listed in critical condition, police said.
A park ranger at Fairground Park called police to the scene after he heard gunshots in the area.
As of Monday, the city has had 80 homicides so far this year, six more killings than this time last year.
Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.